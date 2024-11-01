Shoe Palace Unveils “Toy Story” Apparel Capsule Collection

Shoe Palace has unveiled a new Toy Story collection of apparel just in time for the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- Following their recent Coco collection, Shoe Palace has unveiled their new Toy Story capsule collection.
- The streetwear designs feature Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box.
- Prices range from $30-$110, with the top price being for the Toy Story Varsity Jacket.
- All items are now available online and are a great place to start for holiday shopping.
