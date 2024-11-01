Shoe Palace Unveils “Toy Story” Apparel Capsule Collection

The "Toy Story" collection joins Shoe Palace's ever growing slate of Disney capsule collections (including the recent "Coco" release).

Shoe Palace has unveiled a new Toy Story collection of apparel just in time for the holidays.

What’s Happening:

Following their recent Coco collection Toy Story capsule collection.

The streetwear designs feature Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box.

Prices range from $30-$110, with the top price being for the Toy Story Varsity Jacket.

All items are now available online

