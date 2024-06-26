Bands, Brew & BBQ Returns to SeaWorld Orlando Weekends Starting July 6th

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the return of its popular seasonal event, Bands, Brew & BBQ. The event will run for eight consecutive weekends, from July 6 through August 25.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of one of its most popular seasonal events, Bands, Brew & BBQ.

As SeaWorld continues to celebrate 60 years with Summer Spectacular, this festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, running for eight consecutive weekends from July 6 through August 25.

Guests are invited to indulge in a unique blend of live music, mouth-watering BBQ, and refreshing brews, while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations, making it the perfect summer outing for families and friends alike.

Exciting Partnerships with NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway and Orlando Harley-Davidson:

This year, SeaWorld Orlando is proud to announce exciting partnerships with NASCAR and Orlando Harley-Davidson, adding even more thrill and excitement to the Bands, Brew & BBQ event.

Orlando Harley-Davidson will be showcasing spectacular motorcycles in the park throughout the event. This partnership brings an extra dose of excitement and adventure to an already thrilling festival.

On July 14, NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway will be in the park, giving fans the chance to get up close with their favorite NASCAR experience, take home exclusive memorabilia, and register to win a VIP Experience at the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Electrifying Live Performances:

Bands, Brew & BBQ offers an unforgettable experience with its exciting lineup of live concerts, featuring award-winning artists and sizzling local acts.

The Headline Concert Lineup is as Follows:

July 6, Country Airwaves

July 7, Queensrÿche

July 13, Bryan Malpass

July 14, Locash

July 20, Classic Airwaves

July 21, P.O.D

July 27, HayFire

July 28, Mackenzie Porter

Aug 3, The Petty Experience

Aug 4, Hunter Hayes

Aug 10, Red Mint

August 11, Gabby Barrett

Aug 17, Midnight Rodeo

August 18, Quiet Riot

Aug 24, Bo Bice

August 25, Tracy Byrd

Mouth-Watering BBQ and Refreshing Brews:

In addition to the electrifying live performances, Bands, Brew & BBQ will offer an impressive array of over 130 different craft brews, cocktails and delicious eats.

Guests can savor regional BBQ styles at various huts stationed throughout the park, ranging from Kansas City to Carolina, Texas to Memphis, there’s a BBQ style for every taste.

Some of the ALL-NEW Options Include:

Kansas City Style Ribs: Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin

Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin Texas Smoked Brisket: Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions

Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions Memphis Dry Ribs: Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato: Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce

Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce Smoked Chicken Leg: Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes

Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes Burnt Ends Slider: Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll

Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini

Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini Smoked ‘N Fried Wings: Jumbo Wings Seasoned, Smoked, then Fried & tossed in Hot Honey BBQ Sauce

Savory and Refreshing Cocktails:

Guests can really get the party started with a selection of both savory and refreshing cocktails to enjoy while indulging in all the delicious eats.

From an ALL-NEW Bloody Mary and Mimosa station to various regionally inspired drinks offered throughout, these are a few of the featured sips:

Spicy Pineapple Tequila Spritz – Jalapeño Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Club Soda, Lime

– Jalapeño Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Club Soda, Lime Memphis Tennessee Tea- Jack Daniels Whiskey, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Coke

Jack Daniels Whiskey, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, Coke Blackberry Whiskey Smash – Whiskey, Lemonade, Blackberry

– Whiskey, Lemonade, Blackberry Honey Peach Delight- Jack Daniels Honey, Peach Ginger Beer, Lime

Jack Daniels Honey, Peach Ginger Beer, Lime Frozen Watermelon Daiquiri– Silver Rum, Watermelon

Hot Summer Days Call for Ice-Cold Beer:

Guests can stroll the park and sip on a selection of craft beers highlighted throughout the festival, featuring several local and regional brews like:

Ivanhoe Park Guavacation

Wicked Weed Burst Sour Strawberry Kiwi

Central 28 Show Pigeon IPA

Armed Forces Special Hops

Motorworks Mango Habanero

Best Way to Savor and Sip:

Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Bands, Brew and BBQ Festival Tasting Lanyard.

Guests can embark on their culinary journey with an 8-punch lanyard at the price of $60 or take it up a notch with the 10-punch lanyard for $75, for the best savings yet.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 12 samples for the price of 10.