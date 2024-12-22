LEGOLAND Florida Reopens Coastersaurus

After being closed for refurbishment, Coastersaurus has officially reopened at LEGOLAND Florida.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida has shared a new clip on Instagram announcing the reopening of Coastersaurus.
- The adorable clip shares some great facts about the dinosaur-themed family thrill coaster.
- Originally opening at Cypress Gardens prior to its transformation into LEGOLAND, the coaster was originally titled Triple Hurricane after surviving three back-to-back hurricanes during its construction.
- Additionally, the coaster is taller than two T-Rex’s stacked on top of eachother, standing at 40 feet.
- The 32 mph attraction is also the last fully wooden coaster left in the state of Florida.
