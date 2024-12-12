Long-Running Water-Skiing Show Coming to an End at LEGOLAND Florida

The iconic performances have been around since the park was Cypress Gardens.

LEGOLAND Florida is set to discontinue its current water-skiing show, bringing a decades-long tradition dating back to the days of Cypress Gardens to an end.

What’s Happening:

The Orlando Sentinel Brickbeard’s Watersport Stunt Show

At this time, no future plans have been indicated for water-ski entertainment, with LEGOLAND officials releasing this statement: “Brickbeard’s Watersport Stunt Show has been a beloved part of our history, creating lasting memories for families over the years. While we cherish this legacy, we are listening to our guests and our focus is on introducing new and dynamic experiences to continue creating family memories.”

While not a constant presence, LEGOLAND Florida has consistently featured a water-skiing show since it opened in 2011, replacing Cypress Gardens – which was known as the water-ski capital of the world.

Cypress Gardens’ shows typically featured stunts and elaborate human pyramids while skiers zoomed across Lake Eloise.

The founder of Cypress Gardens, Dick Pope Sr., was an accomplished water skier and used the sport to promote the attraction, in turn attracting many celebrities and Hollywood productions.

The latest version of the show, introduced in 2021 several months after the COVID pandemic shutdown, includes LEGO-based costumed characters on skis as well as a FlyBoard stunt performer.