New Ghost Ships Arrive At LEGOLAND Florida For Brick-Or-Treat

LEGO Fans will love these ghostly additions by Master Builders at the park.

LEGOLAND Florida has added a bit more Halloween fun to the park during their popular Brick-Or-Treat event and it can be found in the harbors of Miniland USA!

What’s Happening:

As part of the Brick-Or-Treat fun at LEGOLAND Florida

But they aren’t just any ships! These ships are zombie ships approaching some of the most famous LEGO cities in the world!

While overshadowed by many of the other offerings at LEGOLAND Florida’s signature Halloween event, Brick-Or-Treat, the ships are sure to catch the eye of many a LEGO fan.

Designed by Master Model Builders who spent over 200 hours building the creations, the two ships also feature 60 Zombie Pirates and 30 skeletons, pirates, and creatures.

Be sure to look out for the massive ships in the harbors of Miniland USA at LEGOLAND Florida.

The ships can be seen during Brick-Or-Treat at the park, which is taking place on select dates at the park, now through the end of October, wrapping up just ahead of Halloween on October 27th.

Along with these ships, guests visiting during Brick-Or-Treat

There’s only two weekends left in the event (this weekend and next) so if you have the chance, be sure to head to the park to check out the festivities which also include a fun menu