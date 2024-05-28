Kennedy Space Center Wants You To “Discover Something Real” This Summer

This summer at Kennedy Space Center, it's time to “Discover Something Real”.
What’s Happening:
- “Discover Something Real”, Kennedy Space Center’s summer campaign, is working to engage visitors with artifacts, stories, and science now through August.
- Throughout the summer, an abundance of exciting events will be taking place for visitors to enjoy:
- June 1st – Astronaut Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins will be inducted in a ceremony inside Space Shuttle Atlantis.
- June 2nd – Astronaut Hall of Fame Journey to Mars – David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins will return to host a presentation on their experiences living and working in space, along with a look towards the program’s future.
- June 10th – BEYOND EARTH Journey to Mars – Veteran astronauts Joan Higginbotham and Julie Payette will host a presentation discussing their time with NASA and the importance of all jobs within the space program. They will also be available for photos.
- June 25th & 26th – Women in Space – Presentations and photo opportunities will take place with trailblazing women within the space industry. Susan Kilrain, Barbara Morgan, and Nicole Stott will be on hand.
- July 4th-7th – Fourth of July Weekend – A variety of outdoor activities, such as mini golf and cornhole, will be added to the complex as a part of the holiday festivities.
- July 19th-21st – Moon Fest Weekend – Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the moon landing and looking ahead towards the Artemis program, the weekend will be filled with fun (like silent DJs), presentations, and a glimpse at the future.
- August 2nd-4th – Aviation Weekend – A celebration of all types of aircraft and spacecraft will line the weekend, with family fun, build-your-own airplane experiences, and outdoor activities.
- August 31st – Kennedy Under the Stars – This after hours event allows visitors to glow into the night, with special live entertainment, glowing food and drink, and a party atmosphere like none other.
- For more information on Kennedy Space Center’s summer events, head to their website.
