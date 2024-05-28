Kennedy Space Center Wants You To “Discover Something Real” This Summer

This summer at Kennedy Space Center, it's time to “Discover Something Real”.

What’s Happening:

“Discover Something Real”, Kennedy Space Center’s summer campaign, is working to engage visitors with artifacts, stories, and science now through August.

Throughout the summer, an abundance of exciting events will be taking place for visitors to enjoy: June 1st – Astronaut Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins will be inducted in a ceremony inside Space Shuttle Atlantis. June 2nd – Astronaut Hall of Fame Journey to Mars – David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins will return to host a presentation on their experiences living and working in space, along with a look towards the program’s future. June 10th – BEYOND EARTH Journey to Mars – Veteran astronauts Joan Higginbotham and Julie Payette will host a presentation discussing their time with NASA and the importance of all jobs within the space program. They will also be available for photos. June 25th & 26th – Women in Space – Presentations and photo opportunities will take place with trailblazing women within the space industry. Susan Kilrain, Barbara Morgan, and Nicole Stott will be on hand. July 4th-7th – Fourth of July Weekend – A variety of outdoor activities, such as mini golf and cornhole, will be added to the complex as a part of the holiday festivities. July 19th-21st – Moon Fest Weekend – Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the moon landing and looking ahead towards the Artemis program, the weekend will be filled with fun (like silent DJs), presentations, and a glimpse at the future. August 2nd-4th – Aviation Weekend – A celebration of all types of aircraft and spacecraft will line the weekend, with family fun, build-your-own airplane experiences, and outdoor activities. August 31st – Kennedy Under the Stars – This after hours event allows visitors to glow into the night, with special live entertainment, glowing food and drink, and a party atmosphere like none other.

For more information on Kennedy Space Center’s summer events, head to their website

More Kennedy Space Center News: