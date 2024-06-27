Free Fourth of July Celebration Taking Place at the Promenade at Sunset Walk

Sunset Walk can be found just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort. If you are still looking for Fourth of July plans, this free event might be perfect for you.

What's Happening:

Join in the fun at the Promenade at Sunset Walk for the Fourth of July Star Spangled Celebration.

Celebrate America with a full day and night of live music and more.

Prepare for a live music celebration with DFALC in concert, followed by the Sunset Walk Independence Fireworks Spectacular.

The event will start at 3 p.m. and run through 11:30 p.m.

There is free admission and complimentary parking. All ages are welcome, but no chairs or outside food/beverages.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Event Details:

Special guest DJ Scotty B. and the DFALC Guitar Army on the Main Stage

Bar Fly in concert with DJ Elie-Rok on the South Side Stage

DJ Rick GZ on the Promenade Plaza Stage

The Promenade Dancers

Laser light show, confetti storm, special FX, LED street performers, and more!

Complimentary LED glow sticks and mini American flags, while supplies last.

On the Plaza Stage:

4 PM — Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Meatball Eating Contest

5 PM — Old Glory Beer Drinking Contest

6 PM — BurgerFi Burger Eating Contest