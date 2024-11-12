Experience the holiday season at LEGOLAND California Resort, where the theme park showcases its stunning, three-story LEGO Christmas Tree.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the holiday season at LEGOLAND California Resort, where the theme park unveils its magnificent, three-story LEGO Christmas Tree.
- Constructed from over 360,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, this impressive 35-foot-tall tree is prominently displayed at the entrance of the park, inviting visitors as the countdown begins for the resort's 22nd annual tree lighting ceremony on December 6.
- LEGOLAND California Resort's Holidays, presented by Hallmark Channel, will turn Carlsbad, CA, into a festive wonderland filled with enchanting decorations, twinkling lights, and simulated snowfall from November 23 through select days until January 5.
- Guests can fully immerse themselves in the holiday spirit by joining the Elf Training Academy, taking “elfies” with the new LEGO elf characters, Ivy and Frode, or showing off their dance moves at the Holly Hype Dance Party.
- Additionally, visitors are invited to use the North Pole Postal Service to send letters to Santa by placing them in a designated mailbox, where attentive elves will ensure they reach the North Pole.
- Also join in the park's tree lighting ceremony on December 6. This memorable event will showcase the illumination of the park's massive LEGO Christmas tree, adorned with over 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. This marks the first fireworks show of the season scheduled every Saturday in December and nightly from December 21 to 30.
- All holiday activities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.
More Holiday News:
- “A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus” Now Available on YouTube
- Photos: Gingerbread Carousel at Disney’s Beach Club Puts Emphasis on “Sweet” in Retelling of Holiday Classic
- Photos / Video: Entertainment Offerings Expand for Second Annual Disney Jollywood Nights with the Introduction of Ice Skating Show “Glisten!”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com