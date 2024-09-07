Photos: Take A Look At Some Of The Frightfully Festive Merchandise At Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Last night marked the beginning of the fan-favorite halloween haunt event, returning for its fourth year at SeaWorld, Howl-O-Scream Orlando. While fans show up for the terrifying and fright filled haunted houses, they might also leave with some frightfully festive goodies.

First and foremost, unlike some of the other not-so-scary content in the Central Florida parks, including SeaWorld’s own Spooktacular event, Howl-O-Scream is very much meant to scare guests with much of the content geared toward older and mature audiences. That said, the park offers the “No Boo” glowing necklace at an additional cost. With the wearer sporting one of these, it alerts the performers that you the wearer do not want to be scared. While there is no guarantee that this necklace will spare you from the frights, they do come in two options. A purple spider and a playful version of Frankenstein’s Monster.

Also for sale at this year’s event, a Howl-O-Scream baseball jersey sporting a big number 25 on the back. While this is the fourth year of the event at SeaWorld Orlando, this is the 25th anniversary of Howl-O-Scream at sister park Busch Gardens Tampa, which debuted back in 1999.

Speaking of sister parks, Howl-O-Scream also offers up a special halloween Loungefly bag, which is branded not only with the Loungefly emblem, but one for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. Interestingly, this company is now known as United Parks and Resorts, a change that took place earlier this year, though we must admit that SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment does sound better.

Following the same catchy trend as Loungefly bags, fans can also get their hands on a spirit jersey that features a mystical moon cycle on the back.

Other goodies include hats, t-shirts, and glassware.

Our personal favorite piece of merchandise happens to not be branded by Howl-O-Scream in any way, but just features a ghost who must be very hard to please. Take our money.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando takes place on select nights now through November 2nd at SeaWorld Orlando.