ICON Park Has A Summer Full of Deals

ICON Park is helping visitors enjoy the best of summer with a variety of seasonal discounts.

What’s Happening:

Merlin Entertainment is offering a combo ticket for The Orlando Eye, SEA Life Orlando Aquarium, and Madame Tussauds. They are also offering daily Florida resident discounts.

The Orlando Eye itself is also set to reveal their Party at the Pod experience.

Museum of Illusions Orlando is offering a half-price children’s ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket now through June 23rd.

Max Action Arena and In The Game are providing a combo ticket package, along with customizable pricing. Visitors are allowed to mix-and-match the game and attractions they want to experience in one ticket.

Brother Jimmy’s BBQ is allowing kids to eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. Their weekday, all day happy hour from noon to 10pm is also the perfect summer drink spot.

Helena Modern Riviera hosts Ladies Night every Wednesday from 6-10pm and live music every Thursday-Saturday.

Alongside all these great offers, ICON Park is hosting a free summer music series with great local artists, taking place from June 22nd to August 4th.

