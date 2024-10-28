Knott’s Berry Farm to Offer Discounted Tickets to US Military Personnel and Fire and Law Workers this Holiday Season

On select days this November through January, eligible parties can pick up park tickets for less than thirty dollars.
The ticket offer will allow families to experience Knott’s Merry Farm at a discounted price. The park’s holiday event runs from November 22nd to January 5th.

What’s Happening:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the return of their Military Tribute Days and Fire and Law Tribute Days.
  • The specially discounted days offer active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel, including EMTs, and active, retired, and veteran US Military personnel $25 (before taxes) tickets into the park.
  • On select days, each honoree can purchase up to 6 tickets into the park at the discounted rate.
  • Fire and Law Tribute Days take place Monday through Thursday during December 2-12 and January 6-23.
  • Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the Knott’s Berry Farm ticket booths. A valid Fire, Law Enforcement, or EMS ID must be provided when checking in to the park.
  • Military Tribute Days are also Monday through Thursday, but take place from November 4-21 and December 2-12.
  • Additionally, US Military personnel can access special rates for the Knott’s Hotel. Using the code MILVET, you’ll be able to access rates as low as $119 a night.
  • You can purchase tickets and book a hotel stay here. Tickets will also be available in-person.
  • Military ID will be required to access the park with discounted tickets. You can view eligible forms of identification here.

