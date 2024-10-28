Knott’s Berry Farm to Offer Discounted Tickets to US Military Personnel and Fire and Law Workers this Holiday Season

The ticket offer will allow families to experience Knott’s Merry Farm at a discounted price. The park’s holiday event runs from November 22nd to January 5th.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the return of their Military Tribute Days and Fire and Law Tribute Days.
- The specially discounted days offer active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel, including EMTs, and active, retired, and veteran US Military personnel $25 (before taxes) tickets into the park.
- On select days, each honoree can purchase up to 6 tickets into the park at the discounted rate.
- Fire and Law Tribute Days take place Monday through Thursday during December 2-12 and January 6-23.
- Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the Knott’s Berry Farm ticket booths. A valid Fire, Law Enforcement, or EMS ID must be provided when checking in to the park.
- Military Tribute Days are also Monday through Thursday, but take place from November 4-21 and December 2-12.
- Additionally, US Military personnel can access special rates for the Knott’s Hotel. Using the code MILVET, you’ll be able to access rates as low as $119 a night.
- You can purchase tickets and book a hotel stay here. Tickets will also be available in-person.
- Military ID will be required to access the park with discounted tickets. You can view eligible forms of identification here.
