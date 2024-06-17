Kennedy Under the Stars Event Returning for Second Stint at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Tickets are now on sale for the second-ever Kennedy Under the Stars after-hours event at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What’s Happening:

From 6:30–10:00 p.m. on August 31st, guests will be able to explore all main campus attractions and experiences like Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Spaceport KSC and more.

Throughout the evening, the colors of the cosmos will be brought to life through a series of illuminated experiences designed to shed new light on a visit to the visitor complex, including an 80s to 90s Video DJ in the Rocket Garden, a Techno DJ dance party in NASA Center, Cosmic Glow Mini Golf under the massive Saturn 1B Rocket and more.

Guests will also have the chance to meet with veteran astronauts Nicole Scott and Scott Parazynski who will mingle amongst the crowds throughout the evening.

Select visitor complex restaurants and retail stores will also be opening during the specially ticketed event.

Annual passholders attending the event will receive discounts on food, as well as 30% savings on retail items.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their finest space-themed costumes. However, masks are not permitted.

Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are $65 plus tax, per person.

Parking for this event is complimentary.

To purchase tickets, visit kennedyspacecenter.com