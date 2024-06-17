Kennedy Under the Stars Event Returning for Second Stint at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Tickets are now on sale for the second-ever Kennedy Under the Stars after-hours event at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
What’s Happening:
- From 6:30–10:00 p.m. on August 31st, guests will be able to explore all main campus attractions and experiences like Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Spaceport KSC and more.
- Throughout the evening, the colors of the cosmos will be brought to life through a series of illuminated experiences designed to shed new light on a visit to the visitor complex, including an 80s to 90s Video DJ in the Rocket Garden, a Techno DJ dance party in NASA Center, Cosmic Glow Mini Golf under the massive Saturn 1B Rocket and more.
- Guests will also have the chance to meet with veteran astronauts Nicole Scott and Scott Parazynski who will mingle amongst the crowds throughout the evening.
- Select visitor complex restaurants and retail stores will also be opening during the specially ticketed event.
- Annual passholders attending the event will receive discounts on food, as well as 30% savings on retail items.
- Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their finest space-themed costumes. However, masks are not permitted.
- Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are $65 plus tax, per person.
- Parking for this event is complimentary.
- To purchase tickets, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com