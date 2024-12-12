The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches the KSC Elite VIP Tour Package

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched the KSC Elite VIP Tour Package.
What's Happening:
- Guests at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex can enjoy an amazing day with the new KSC Elite VIP Tour Package, featuring a unique all-day tour led by a space expert.
- This exclusive small group tour will take place from December 19, 2024, to January 5, 2025.
- Priced at $175 plus tax, this VIP package offers:
- Visitor Complex parking and admission.
- A guided exploration of the visitor complex featuring the Rocket Garden, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, and the Space Shuttle Atlantis.
- Skip-the-line entry to Spaceport KSC and Shuttle Launch Experience.
- A special bus tour offering a unique opportunity to explore NASA's premises, featuring stops at several of the most renowned sites within the Kennedy Space Center.
- A light breakfast, a barbecue buffet for lunch, and complimentary water will be provided.
- Return the admission ticket and parking pass for use by January 26, 2025.
- After finishing the bus tour, VIPs can explore the Apollo/Saturn V Center on their own and can return to the main visitor complex via tour bus at their leisure.
- Guests opting for the VIP Tour are advised to dedicate the entire day to this seven-hour experience at the visitor complex.
- Because of the tour's exclusive nature, space is limited and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
- All Elite VIP Tours must be acquired by 7 p.m. on the day prior to the visit.
- The final date for purchasing the tour is January 4, 2025.
- VIP check-in occurs daily between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
- Upon arrival, proceed to the designated security lane for the KSC Elite VIP Tour, as indicated by the posted signs.
