SeaWorld San Diego Celebrating National Roller Coaster Weekend with Behind-the-Scenes Tours, Trivia, Discounts and More

National Roller Coaster Day is Friday, August 16th, and in appreciation of adrenaline seekers on their special holiday, SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating all weekend with thrilling rides for the coaster enthusiasts as well as family-friendly activities for the whole family to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, August 16th, coaster enthusiasts can test their knowledge of roller coasters during the first-ever Coaster Trivia Happy Hour. At 4:00 p.m. at Nautilus Pavilion the park will host a competitive trivia game for guests to compete for a chance to win the ultimate behind-the-scenes tour.

The prize includes behind-the-scenes views of Manta, a walkthrough inside Arctic Rescue to see the details and theming up-close, plus exclusive views from below Electric Eel, as well as a complimentary admission ticket, parking and an unlimited front-of-line access to popular roller coasters on a day of their choice (guests must meet all ride requirements). Beverages will be available for purchase.

SeaWorld is also offering a deep discount on ride photos for guests throughout the weekend, with ride photos available for only $5 per photo at each ride. Photos can be purchased at the exit of each individual ride. Photos will be available only that day and cannot be combined with other discounts.

In addition, guests receive 10% off coasters merchandise at the Arctic Rescue, Emperor and Electric Eel retail store and kiosks, plus an additional 10% off for Annual Pass Members.

Also, in celebration of National Roller Coaster Day, as well as SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary this year, the park will surprise and delight 60 guests each day throughout the weekend with a one-time Quick Queue for the ride of their choice.

For a premier experience, guests can upgrade their day enjoying cocktails and world class Coasters during a 2-hour hosted Coasters and Cocktails tour