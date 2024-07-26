NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk Hollywood Now Offering Limited-Time Olympics-Themed Items

NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk Hollywood is celebrating the beginning of the Summer Olympic Games with some new limited-time dishes.

NBC Sports Grill & Brew is now serving limited-time dishes along with an exclusive cocktail for the commencement of the Summer Games.

The new items available now include: Champions’ Sampler – A sharable plate featuring boneless wings, onion rings, BBQ Nachos, Pretzel Bites with Queso and Champ dipping sauces (above) The Torch – A refreshing cocktail crafted with Corazon Blanco Tequila, orange juice, apricot brandy, agave and grenadine



Closing Ceremony – Cinnamon sugar shortcake rings served with vanilla ice cream whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup

