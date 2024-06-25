SeaWorld Orlando Offering Limited Time Sale With Free Bonus Tickets

This week only, SeaWorld Orlando is offering a special deal. When guests buy a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass or Fun Card, they'll receive free bonus single-day tickets to use through the end of June.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s biggest and best sale of the year just got better. The park’s 4th of July Sale has been extended and with an added bonus – guests can get up to 55% off Tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes, plus new and existing annual passholders receive two free single-day bonus tickets and new and existing Fun Card holders receive one free single-day bonus ticket to use now through the end of June.

The bonus free tickets are in addition to the already unbeatable benefits passholders get, including exclusive early access to the highly anticipated new attraction, Penguin Trek, with special ride times starting July 2.

This benefit allows passholders to be among the first to experience the ride, opening to the public on July 7.

Those who purchase a pass today will be able to take advantage of this early access as well as other passholder benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to exclusive Pass Member Lounge, one-of-a-kind animal experiences, invites to special VIP events, savings on food, merchandise and much more.

What’s Coming Soon:

Penguin Trek redefines the family coaster experience with its innovative design and exhilarating adventure. An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates everyone from the young adventurer at 42-inches to the tall thrill-seeker up to 77-inches.

Guests will beat the summer heat while waiting in the air-conditioned queue lines.

Riders will board unique snowmobile-styled ride cars, embarking on a thrilling expedition through the vast and icy wilderness of Antarctica.

With two powerful launches and speeds reaching up to 43 mph, the 3,020-foot track winds through both indoor and outdoor environments, presenting a series of twists, turns, and breathtaking moments.

But the true highlight awaits at the end of the journey: upon disembarking the ride, guests will find themselves immersed in the chilly confines of the extraordinary and unique penguin habitat.

This finale not only thrills but also educates, underscoring SeaWorld's commitment to animal care and conservation.