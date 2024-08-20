Taste of Space Returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Taste of Space is returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex next month.

What's Happening:

Taste of Space will be returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on September 30th.

The annual event that takes place at the visitor complex, guests will discover multiple ways to pique their palates with the flavors of fall: Taste of Space: Fall Bites!; Marstini Shake-Off; and Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition.

Taste of Space: Fall Bites:

A selection of special menu items featuring the flavors of fall will be available at several eateries throughout the visitor complex during Taste of Space: Fall Bites

From September 30th to November 3rd, visitors can indulge in out-of-this-world, limited-time menu items as follows:

Inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, the Space Bowl Bistro will feature a colorful harvest bowl that includes quinoa, tricolored potatoes, super greens, diced granny smith apples and goat cheese, finished with maple syrup.

A trip to Orbit Cafe will warm guests up with a hearty chili featuring lentils and squash or delectable cranberry brie “Moon” puffs with honey and toasted almonds.

For dessert, guests can head to Milky Way for a flaky pear galette topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

A meteor shower can be found at Red Rock Grill in the form of lamb “meteor” meatballs featuring spiced mint marinara.

The Moon Rock Cafe, located at the Apollo/ Saturn V Center, will offer an autumn pizza topped with bacon, fig and habanero spread, squash, sweet potato, sopressata, cheddar cheese and sage.

Local brews will also be available for purchase inside Planet Play.

Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off:

On October 4th, bartenders from Lourdes Library, The Space Bar, Playalinda’s Brix Project, 28 North Gastropub, The Alilbi Cocktails & Bites, and Oceanside Distillery will compete for the coveted Marstini trophy at the fourth annual Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off.

To take place inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, guests over 21 can sample each Marstini and enjoy several fall dishes while mingling with veteran NASA astronaut Tony Antonelli.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite cocktail creation to win the People’s Choice Award.

Tickets for Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off are $159 per person plus tax and are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com

Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition:

Another foodie favorite event returns on November 2nd with the third Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition

Renowned chefs Duff Goldman and Amanda Freitag will serve up something special for attendees that is guaranteed to make their taste buds blast off.

Plus, chef Jon Ashton will host the evening and create a stupendous dish. Chefs Goldman, Freitag and Ashton will demonstrate their expert cooking techniques alongside veteran astronauts Robert Cabana, Janet Kavandi and Jose Hernandez.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy exclusive menu items as they hear personal stories about the experience of eating in space as well as favorite foods the astronauts enjoyed during their flights.

The chance to take photos with the astronauts following the demo will only be bested by a delectable selection of desserts, including a specialty cake designed by Duff himself and Charm City Cakes.

Tickets for this event are $175 per person plus tax and are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com

Gourmands seeking a bit more flavor can take advantage of a very limited number of tickets available for an exclusive meal that will follow the chef demo.

The two-hour, sit-down, multi-course dinner will feature a menu designed by Goldman, Freitag and Ashton and will take place on the second floor of Gateway inside the flight terminal of Spaceport KSC.

Personal visits to each table will be made by the celebrity chefs and astronauts in attendance. Ending the meal with a treat sweeter than most desserts, guests will have the chance to mingle and take photos with Goldman, Freitag and Ashton.

Tickets are $499 per person plus tax and include both the chef demo and sit-down dinner events. They are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com

Foodie Fun for the Whole Family:

New this year, an exclusive family-friendly ice cream social with Goldman and Freitag will round out the Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition weekend.

On Sunday, November 3, the chefs will conduct a short demo while interacting with guests as they create their own ice cream sundaes.

Duff’s signature cake will also be on display during the event. In addition to one-day admission, tickets for the Ice Cream Social are $60 plus tax for adults and $50 plus tax for children.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com