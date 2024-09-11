The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular Returns to Sesame Place San Diego Select Days This Fall

This fall will see the return of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place San Diego.

What’s Happening:

Visitors to Sesame Place San Diego can join in the Halloween fun with their favorite Sesame Street friends during The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular.

In addition to the usual slides (open through October 27th) and rides, the park will also offer festive photo opportunities, a whimsical costume parade, a fun Sesame Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt and enjoy trick-or-treating around the park.

All guests are welcome to dress up in costumes, and kids ages 3-9 can even get into the park for free with a paid adult ticket, plus Season Passes can be purchased for up to 25% off.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular takes place on weekends from September 14th through November 3rd.

Event offerings include:

Trick-or-Treating – Trick-or-Treat around the park and gather special Halloween treats! Treats will be available at Photos with Elmo and Friends, Halloween Storytime, Countdown to Halloween at the Sesame Street Theater, and other select locations around the park. Reusable tote bags must be purchased to participate in trick-or-treating and will be available for purchase at Hooper’s Store, Sesame Souvenirs, and select merchandise carts.

– Trick-or-Treat around the park and gather special Halloween treats! Treats will be available at Photos with Elmo and Friends, Halloween Storytime, Countdown to Halloween at the Sesame Street Theater, and other select locations around the park. Reusable tote bags must be purchased to participate in trick-or-treating and will be available for purchase at Hooper’s Store, Sesame Souvenirs, and select merchandise carts. Halloween Costume Parade – Kids and families can show off their Halloween costumes daily at Abby's Garden and take a fun stroll through the Sesame Street Neighborhood. Each participant will receive a special participation gift.

– Kids and families can show off their Halloween costumes daily at Abby's Garden and take a fun stroll through the Sesame Street Neighborhood. Each participant will receive a special participation gift. Sesame Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt – Guests can pick up a complimentary scavenger hunt sheet at Guest Services and enjoy finding scarecrows throughout the park. Complete the scavenger hunt to claim a Halloween prize!

– Guests can pick up a complimentary scavenger hunt sheet at Guest Services and enjoy finding scarecrows throughout the park. Complete the scavenger hunt to claim a Halloween prize! Countdown to Halloween – Watch Count von Count and his friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Zoe, and Telly embark on a quest for friendship in daily shows at the Sesame Street Theater.

Spot-the-Ghost Scavenger Hunt – Participate in this exciting hunt by purchasing a map to find friendly ghosts and win a Halloween prize.

– Participate in this exciting hunt by purchasing a map to find friendly ghosts and win a Halloween prize. Furry Friends Halloween Dance Party – Dance with Sesame Street Friends to fun tunes!

– Dance with Sesame Street Friends to fun tunes! Halloween Storytime – Enjoy a reading of “Pumpkin Patch Party” with a Sesame Street friend.

– Enjoy a reading of “Pumpkin Patch Party” with a Sesame Street friend. Sesame Street Halloween Cavalcade – Guests won’t want to miss this exciting parade with vibrant floats decked out for the season, fun music, and exciting performances.

– Guests won’t want to miss this exciting parade with vibrant floats decked out for the season, fun music, and exciting performances. Halloween Costume Contest – Show off your costumes on October 26th and 27th, with prizes for top entries for family and kid categories.

– Show off your costumes on October 26th and 27th, with prizes for top entries for family and kid categories. Photo Opportunities – Make memories with your favorite furry friends all dressed in their Halloween costumes! Photo opportunities can be found at Photos with Elmo & Friends and in the Sesame Street Neighborhood.