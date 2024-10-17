United Parks & Resorts Offering Free Tickets To Hurricane Milton First Responders and Lineworkers

The free tickets are in support of the recovery work being done in Florida.
United Parks & Resorts is offering a big thank you to first responders and lineworkers.

What’s Happening:

  • In response to the brave work being done by first responders and lineworkers after the events of Hurricane Milton, United Parks & Resorts is offering free park admission as a thank you.
  • First responders’ tickets can be redeemed online, while lineworkers’ tickets will be distributed by utility companies.
  • They will be given up-to two free tickets to use at either SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
  • For out-of-state lineworkers, their tickets will be valid at any United Parks location closest to them.
  • All the tickets will be valid through the end of the year.

What They’re Saying:

  • Marc Swanon, CEO of United Parks & Resorts: “Our hearts go out to the Florida communities that are continuing to recover after being battered by two large storms back-to-back. We are incredibly grateful for the first responders and lineworkers who are out there working to ensuring we can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible. As a token of our immense gratitude, we are proud to welcome first responders and lineworkers to our parks to enjoy a well-deserved day of entertainment and fun."

More United Parks & Resorts News:

