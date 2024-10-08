James “Jim” Mikolaichik Appointed CFO and Treasurer of United Parks and Resorts

The executive will replace interim CFO James "Jim" W. Forrester, Jr.

Mikolaichik will assume his new position overseeing the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks beginning next month.

Executive News:

United Parks and Resorts has announced that James “Jim” Mikolaichik will be the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer.

Stepping into the role on November 11th, Mikolaichik brings three decades of experience to the company.

During his career, the executive has overseen all facets of financial business strategy, which includes planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, accounting, risk management, and corporate development to help businesses grow in all areas.

His most recent positions include CFO of MyEyeDr. and Executive Vice President and CFO of Diamond Resorts.

Mikolaichik earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Susquehanna University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mikolaichik replaces interim CFO James “Jim” W. Forrester, Jr. who will remain with United Parks and Resorts through the end of the year.

What They’re Saying:

Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks and Resorts: "We are pleased to welcome Jim to United Parks & Resorts. As a proven financial leader with a strong track record in the travel and leisure industry, Jim brings a unique skill set and experience that will help us continue to execute on our plans and initiatives and improve our financial organization, which we expect will drive increases in profitability and shareholder value."

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to United Parks & Resorts. As a proven financial leader with a strong track record in the travel and leisure industry, Jim brings a unique skill set and experience that will help us continue to execute on our plans and initiatives and improve our financial organization, which we expect will drive increases in profitability and shareholder value." James Mikolaichik: "I am excited to join Marc and the exceptional team at United Parks & Resorts in this executive role. I have been a fan and guest of their parks and an admirer of their business model for many years. The Company owns and operates a world class and incomparable set of leisure and entertainment assets, has a resilient and robust business model and a talented group of ambassadors. I am excited to leverage my experience to enhance our strategic initiatives and help unlock the full potential of this great Company and drive significant value for our stakeholders. I am also very proud to join an organization that is deeply committed to its mission and makes a real difference through its efforts in conservation, animal rescue, research, and education."

Read More SeaWorld: