SeaWorld Debuts New Sesame Street Themed Popcorn Bucket

All three SeaWorld parks have caught Oscar the Grouch at his happiest and spookiest!
SeaWorld is heading to Sesame Street with its brand-new popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

  • As theme parks across the globe continue to join in the popcorn bucket craze, SeaWorld parks are joining the fun with a new Halloween option.
  • Oscar the Grouch is sporting a happy face as he sits in his Halloween decorated trash can.
  • The new popcorn bucket is now available at all three SeaWorld parks (Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego).

  • When it comes to popcorn buckets, they are always hot commodities, so be sure to pick one up on your next visit!

