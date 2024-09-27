SeaWorld Debuts New Sesame Street Themed Popcorn Bucket

SeaWorld is heading to Sesame Street with its brand-new popcorn bucket.
What’s Happening:
- As theme parks across the globe continue to join in the popcorn bucket craze, SeaWorld parks are joining the fun with a new Halloween option.
- Oscar the Grouch is sporting a happy face as he sits in his Halloween decorated trash can.
- The new popcorn bucket is now available at all three SeaWorld parks (Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego).
- When it comes to popcorn buckets, they are always hot commodities, so be sure to pick one up on your next visit!
