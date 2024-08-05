SeaWorld San Diego Unveils Pirate Fun For This Year’s SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld San Diego has unveiled their annual spooky family-friendly event, SeaWorld Spooktacular, featuring all new pirate entertainment, candy quest, and mermaids all set for fun starting September 6th.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Halloween with the return of Spooktacular, featuring all-new family-friendly trick-or-treating fun which is included in park admission.

Guests will set sail on a pirate-themed adventure filled with interactive activities, a thrilling candy quest and the lively tunes of a Pirate Sea Shanty Band.

Enjoy enchanting moments during story time with talking skulls and capture magical memories with friendly Halloween mermaids.

With MORE trick-or-treat stations than ever before, and a charming pumpkin patch, there's no shortage of festivities for everyone during this daytime event. SeaWorld Spooktacular runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 6 to November 3.

During this year’s Spooktacular, guests of all ages will embark on an all-new pirate Halloween adventure brimming with excitement. From swashbuckling pirate parades to magical candy quests, the event offers a treasure trove of fun that will captivate kids and bring out the swashbuckler in everyone. Each of the new Highlights include: Candy Quest – Join infamous candy pirate, Captain Sweet Tooth, to find the secret word hidden in pirate-themed sets to unlock a sweet treasure. Located at the lawn in the back of the park between Bayside Amphitheatre and Waterfront. Open during trick or treat hours. Pirate Sea Shanty Band – Come sing along and dance with a fun crew of singing pirates, The Scurvy Squad, as they serenade you with sea shanties old and new. Locations vary throughout the day, including Waterfront Pumpkin Patch and at Shipwreck Café. Story Time with the Captain – Experience a thrilling tale from two pirate skeletons, Captain Sweet Tooth and First Mate Peggy, as they relive their most recent plundering adventure. Located near the Candy Quest and Waterfront area. Captain Sweet Tooth’s Pirate-y Cavalcade – Join the infamous Captain Sweet Tooth and his crew for a swashbuckling cavalcade to kick off the Spooktacular festivities. Enjoy themed floats, vibrant pirate costumes and a nostalgic musical nod to Pirates of Pinniped. The cavalcade begins at the Whale Shop. Waterfront Pumpkin Patch – Guests can immerse themselves in a family-friendly pumpkin paradise with stunning views of Mission Bay. Enjoy festive decorations, photo opportunities, delicious food and live music, including performances by the all-new Pirate Sea Shanty Band throughout the day. Located at the Waterfront.



The Halloween magic continues with the return of spooky favorites including O.P Otter’s Spooktacular Surprise, where guests can join O.P. Otter and friends in a Halloween costume party, magical mermaid meet and greets and a festive pumpkin scavenger hunt throughout the park.

Costumed kids will find waves of Halloween fun as they trick-or-treat for ghoulish goodies along the Trick-or-Treat Candy Trail featuring 10 candy stations. Each station is open after 4 p.m. on Fridays and from 12 p.m. to park close on Saturdays and Sundays.

A SeaWorld trick-or-treat bag is required to participate in trick-or-treating and will be available to purchase. Please note that guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park. In addition, face painting is not permitted on any guests unless it is done by park artists.

Back by popular demand, SeaWorld Spooktacular will also include the celebration of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos from November 1 to November 3. Large, beautifully dressed Catrina statues will welcome guests as they discover ofrendas (offerings) of mementos and flowers honoring loved ones who have passed. There will also be traditional food options available for purchase in the park.

For a limited time, Kids Go Free at SeaWorld. Kids ages 3 to 9 years old, will receive a 1-day admission ticket for free with a paid adult ticket, valid until October 31, 2024.

For those seeking the ultimate scare, San Diego’s largest Halloween nighttime event, Howl-O-Scream, is back on September 27, featuring haunts, thrills, shows, coasters, speakeasies, food and more. This year, SeaWorld has elevated every element of Howl-O-Scream to deliver an unmatched experience. The killer event runs on select dates through November 2 and is designed for a mature audience.