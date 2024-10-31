Universal Horror Unleashed Coming to Las Vegas Next Year

Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced Universal Horror Unleashed, the company's first-ever year-round horror attraction, which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas next year.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX), the creator of Halloween Horror Nights, has announced that Universal Horror Unleashed, the company's first-ever year-round horror attraction, will open in Las Vegas in 2025.
- A dark warehouse on the outskirts of Las Vegas is the setting for an unyielding display of terror for Universal Horror Unleashed.
- For many years, Universal's experts in horror have produced some of the most terrifying films and events globally. Now, visitors can engage in a fully immersive horror experience available throughout the year.
- The fears typically experienced in films will become a chilling reality. Explore the horrors of four distinct haunted houses, each presenting its own terrifying narrative:
- Universal Monsters
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Scarecrow: The Reaping
- Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer
- These haunted houses are not suited for the faint of heart as they offer intense experiences with intense moments that surround guests in horror.
- The nightmare continues by the surrounding houses are four ominously themed and immersive zones, each offering distinctive live entertainment experiences.
- In certain areas, visitors can indulge in dining and drinking establishments that have horror-themed food and beverage options.
- Additionally, guests will encounter a continuously updated experience, with seasonal events and exclusive merchandise.
- First revealed in 2023, Universal Horror Unleashed reflects the company's goal of launching innovative products designed for a variety of audiences in new markets.
- This attraction is a central element of the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, an immersive entertainment hub in Las Vegas.
What They’re Saying:
- Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for UDX: “Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas. We’re thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”
