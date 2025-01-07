Celebrate 30 Years of Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando with Live Music, Food and an Updated Parade

The line-up of artists performing during this year’s Mardi Gras Concert Series has been revealed.

From February 1st to March 30th, Universal Orlando will celebrate 30 years of Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. More details on the 30th year of this event have been revealed, including the line-up of live concerts by some of the biggest names in music.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Mardi Gras will celebrate 30 years of beads, parades, music and food at Universal Studios Florida with six all-new floats inspired by some of the most famous Krewes in New Orleans.

The new collection of floats will highlight food, beads and the bayou, and will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired signature floats – complete with energetic live music, dozens of performers and more.

​​

Guests can take the experience of the Mardi Gras parade to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, where you get to be a part of the parade itself – in addition to a three-course meal at one of eight participating restaurants across the resort.

Mardi Gras guests can savor some all-new mouth-watering menu items inspired by international Carnaval cuisine from New Orleans to Puerto Rico and beyond, such as Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon from Canada, Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites from China, a Colombian Burger and so much more.

​​

Universal Orlando hotels will offer exclusive Mardi Gras food and beverages this season, including Bourbon Street Beignets at The Kitchen in Hard Rock Hotel, Bayou Shrimp and Grits at Bar 17 in Universal Aventura Hotel, and New Orleans Chicken or Shrimp Po’ Boy at Beach Break Cafe in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

Finally, the lineup of 12 star-studded live performances during the Mardi Gras concert series has been revealed. Here’s who you can expect to see: February 1st – T-Pain February 8th – Joe Jonas February 15th – Kool & The Gang February 16th – Juanes February 22nd – Scotty McCreery March 1st – Foster the People March 8th – Illenium March 15th – All Time Low March 16th – Lawrence March 21st – Coco Jones March 22nd – DJ Pauly D March 29th – TLC

