Universal Orlando Resort Introduces the 2025 Military Freedom Pass

Universal Orlando Resort has announced several new offers exclusive to active duty and retired military members, including the new Freedom Pass.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has announced the new 2025 Military Freedom Pass.
- Available for active and retired military personnel and their families, the Military Freedom Pass provides access to the award-winning theme park destination with limited black out dates from November 14th, 2024 through December 19th, 2025.
- The 2025 Military Freedom Pass comes in two options
- 2-Park 2025 Military Freedom Pass – For $210, passholders will have park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.
- 3-Park 2025 Military Freedom Pass – For only $35 more, get additional access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park.
- Black out dates include December 25, 2024- January 2, 2025 and April 14- April 20, 2025.
- Note: Neither pass includes access to Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park.
- Those interested in picking up the 2025 Military Freedom Pass can purchase the offer at participating sales outlets on Military Base installations throughout the United States. This offer cannot be purchased at Universal Orlando’s front gates.
- Universal Orlando Resort is also offering special pricing on vacation packages to the resort. With a build-your-own option and an offer for Harry Potter fans, Universal Orlando is committed to helping military personnel make unforgettable memories.
- You can learn more about the exclusive Military deals at Universal Orlando Resort here.
