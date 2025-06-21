Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 17 – Theme Parks Singles and Doubles, Disney Savings Accounts, and Don Hahn & Christopher Merritt
You won't want to miss this one!
We’re back with another episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.
This week, in Episode 17, we discuss:
- The need for small and medium-sized theme park experiences among the E-tickets.
- Why Disney should try (again) to create a custom savings account.
- More POV videos coming to Disney+.
- News from Pixar out of the Annecy Festival.
- The latest in Disneyland’s Earl of Sandwich saga.
- An opening date for EPCOT’s Test Track 3.0.
- The possibility of Muppet*Vision 3D coming to VR.
- And more.
Plus, Benji chats with Don Hahn & Christopher Merritt about their new book The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
