Comedian Nate Bargatze Throws Criticism Towards Current Disney Leadership
This came after he named Walt Disney as one of the most influential figures in his life.
Popular comedian Nate Bargatze has proclaimed that Walt Disney is one of his biggest influences, while throwing some shade at current Disney CEO Bob Iger.
What’s Happening:
- During an interview with Esquire for their latest cover story, Bargatze was asked who his biggest influences are, and he responded with Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler and Walt Disney.
- However, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, it was clear that Bargatze meant Walt Disney the man, and not the company as it is today.
- Bargatze believes that “Walt Disney cared about what he created and his customers," but “now Disney is run by a guy that’s just a businessman," he said, seemingly referring to Iger. “Well, that guy doesn’t care about the audience."
- Bargatze acknowledged that “none of this happens without them."
- The popular comedian has come off a very successful couple of years, making a couple of memorable appearances on Saturday Night Live and hosting his own Christmas special on CBS.
