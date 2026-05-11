Thomas Mazloum Joins Make-A-Wish America National Board of Directors
The Disney Parks Chairman replaces new CEO Josh D'Amaro on the board.
Thomas Mazloum, who recently became Chairman of Disney Experiences, has joined Make-A-Wish America's national board of directors.
What's Happening:
- Make-A-Wish America has announced the appointment of Thomas Mazloum, Chairman of Disney Experiences to its national board of directors, alongside Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean.
- Both leaders bring decades of experience creating meaningful, joy‑filled moments for families worldwide, expertise that will help guide Make-A-Wish as it scales wish delivery and impact across the United States.
- Prior to his role as Chairman of Disney Experiences, Mazloum was President of the Disneyland Resort. Now, he oversees a team of more than 180,000 cast members responsible for helping bring stories to life in ways that create joy, connection, and lasting memories for families around the globe.
- Mazloum replaces Josh D'Amaro, who was recently appointed CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
- In this role, he also advances Disney's longstanding commitment to working alongside Make-A-Wish, the world's largest wish‑granting partner, to help deliver transformative wish experiences for children with critical illnesses.
- On average, a Disney wish is granted every hour of every day, making Disney the number one wish granter for Make-A-Wish.
What They're Saying:
- Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America: "Thomas and Michael bring a deep understanding of how powerful experiences can create connection, joy, and lasting memories for families. That expertise will help us reach more children and deepen the impact of every wish, so even more families can experience the hope and strength a wish can bring."
More Disney Business News:
- An FCC Commissioner has sent a letter to Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, saying that the agency is on a campaign to censor ABC.
- Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has been presented with a special honorary doctorate from Howard University.
- Walt Disney World surprised educators with complimentary Disney theme park tickets and investing $1.3 million in education.
- Disney CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in a Q&A session at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference this week.
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