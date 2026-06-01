All Rise: ABC Developing Legal Dramedy "Holding Court"

ABC is taking its procedural format to court.

ABC is developing Holding Court, a new legal dramedy that is set to mirror the network’s successful crime procedurals.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Holding Court, a new character-driven legal dramedy aimed at expanding its successful light procedural formula.

The series is written and executive produced by Alfredo Barrios Jr. and produced by Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment.

Holding Court follows a brilliant paralegal and a street-smart attorney who team up to run her late father’s law firm.

The show is set to mix the legal drama genre with comedy, with a similar premise to classic partner-driven procedurals like Moonlighting.

The project draws on Barrios Jr.’s real-life background as a Harvard Law–educated former corporate litigator.

Barrios Jr. has extensive TV experience, including work on Burn Notice, Magnum P.I., Six, and Hotel Cocaine.

Ross Fineman previously worked with ABC on Big Sky and also produces The Lincoln Lawyer and other David E. Kelley projects.

New Crime Procedural:

Speaking of ABC’s successful lineup of crime procedurals The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent, and R.J. Decker are all returning for additional seasons.

The Rookie, however, is also getting a spinoff, expanding the network's procedural lineup.

Picked up by ABC in early May, The Rookie: North will bring the action from Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest, introducing a new rookie with something to prove.

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