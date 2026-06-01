All Rise: ABC Developing Legal Dramedy "Holding Court"

ABC is taking its procedural format to court.
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ABC is developing Holding Court, a new legal dramedy that is set to mirror the network’s successful crime procedurals. 

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Holding Court, a new character-driven legal dramedy aimed at expanding its successful light procedural formula.
  • The series is written and executive produced by Alfredo Barrios Jr. and produced by Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment.
  • Holding Court follows a brilliant paralegal and a street-smart attorney who team up to run her late father’s law firm.
  • The show is set to mix the legal drama genre with comedy, with a similar premise to classic partner-driven procedurals like Moonlighting.
  • The project draws on Barrios Jr.’s real-life background as a Harvard Law–educated former corporate litigator.
  • Barrios Jr. has extensive TV experience, including work on Burn Notice, Magnum P.I., Six, and Hotel Cocaine.
  • Ross Fineman previously worked with ABC on Big Sky and also produces The Lincoln Lawyer and other David E. Kelley projects.

New Crime Procedural:

  • Speaking of ABC’s successful lineup of crime procedurals The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent, and R.J. Decker are all returning for additional seasons. 
  • The Rookie, however, is also getting a spinoff, expanding the network's procedural lineup. 
  • Picked up by ABC in early May, The Rookie: North will bring the action from Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest, introducing a new rookie with something to prove. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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