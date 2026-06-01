All Rise: ABC Developing Legal Dramedy "Holding Court"
ABC is taking its procedural format to court.
ABC is developing Holding Court, a new legal dramedy that is set to mirror the network’s successful crime procedurals.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that ABC is developing Holding Court, a new character-driven legal dramedy aimed at expanding its successful light procedural formula.
- The series is written and executive produced by Alfredo Barrios Jr. and produced by Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment.
- Holding Court follows a brilliant paralegal and a street-smart attorney who team up to run her late father’s law firm.
- The show is set to mix the legal drama genre with comedy, with a similar premise to classic partner-driven procedurals like Moonlighting.
- The project draws on Barrios Jr.’s real-life background as a Harvard Law–educated former corporate litigator.
- Barrios Jr. has extensive TV experience, including work on Burn Notice, Magnum P.I., Six, and Hotel Cocaine.
- Ross Fineman previously worked with ABC on Big Sky and also produces The Lincoln Lawyer and other David E. Kelley projects.
New Crime Procedural:
- Speaking of ABC’s successful lineup of crime procedurals The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent, and R.J. Decker are all returning for additional seasons.
- The Rookie, however, is also getting a spinoff, expanding the network's procedural lineup.
- Picked up by ABC in early May, The Rookie: North will bring the action from Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest, introducing a new rookie with something to prove.
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