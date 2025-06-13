Early Access Screening Tickets for "Elio" on Sale Now

The cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson, among others.

Can't wait to blast off to the Communiverse? Tickets are now available for Wednesday June 18th screenings of Disney and Pixar's Elio, ahead of its official release on June 20th.

What's Happening:

, are now available for purchase through This includes special early screenings being held on Wednesday, June 18th (the official debut is on June 20th).

Of course, if you’re in the Hollywood area, you can also see Elio at the world famous El Capitan Theatre

About Elio:

is Pixar’s 29th feature film and the 6th to feature aliens (thanks to the aliens in the franchise and by extension, ). The film uses Pixar’s new Luna lighting toolset for enhanced lighting and camera work.

The Pixar team revitalized and innovated a decades-old technology called "metaballs" to create a "topology-free character rig," allowing for unprecedented flexibility and speed in animating the blobby, liquid form of the character Oooooo.

The role of Elio's aunt, Olga, is voiced by "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Zoe Saldaña.

The filmmakers have drawn inspiration from classic science fiction films that feature alien encounters, such as Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

More on Elio: