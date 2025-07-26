Out-of-this-World Crossover: Marvel Comics Unveils New "Alien Vs. Captain America" Limited Series at San Diego Comic-Con

The new series will see Steve Rogers face off against an army of Hydra-recruitted Xenomorphs.

San Diego Comic-Con is in full effect, and Marvel Comics joined in on the celebration to announce a brand new crossover comic series with Captain America and Alien.

What’s Happening:

During today’s San Diego Comic-Con Retailer Panel, Marvel Comics shared that their crossover with 20th Century’s Alien is getting a new limited series set to star Captain America.

is getting a new limited series set to star Captain America. Written by Frank Tieri and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, Alien Vs. Captain America follows the events of Aliens Vs. Avengers in a four issue limited series.

follows the events of in a four issue limited series. Aliens Vs. Avengers was the first-ever crossover between Marvel superheroes and the legendary Xenomorphs, which concluded last month.

was the first-ever crossover between Marvel superheroes and the legendary Xenomorphs, which concluded last month. The new series is set to take readers back to Cap's unforgettable World War II adventures, and will see Steve Rogers face off against his greatest villains as they unleash the legendary Xenomorphs on the front lines.

Hydra, in an attempt to defeat the Allies, heads out on a mission to find the ultimate new weapon.

Baron Strucker is sent by Red Skull to find the legendary city of Attilan in the Himalayas, but instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker finds something even deadlier.

Will Captain America be able to take the Xenomorphs down, or will Europe find themselves at the whim of the extraterrestrial killers.

The cover, seen above, was designed by Lenli Francis Yu, with a foil variant cover designed by Dan Panosian.

Alien Vs. Captain America #1 is set to hit comic book store shelves on November 5th. Pre-orders are available now!

What They’re Saying:

Writer Frank Tieri: “Ya know, sometimes a project comes along and you just have to pinch yourself that you get to be involved with it. I mean, here you have two of the most iconic properties in entertainment—Captain America, who is basically the ultimate hero, going against Alien, one of the ultimate names in horror. As a writer, what more can you ask for than that? Now I pitched this knowing I wanted it to be a period piece with WW2 as the backdrop because I knew it would give me so many fun elements to play with… Cap vs the Red Skull, Baron Strucker in the Himalayas looking for Attilan, Bucky interacting with the Howling commandos, Hydra using the Xenomorphs as weapons, etc. We’ve got all that in the and more as fans can expect a nice mix of horror and heroics… and more than a few surprises thrown in for good measure."

