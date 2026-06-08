"The Amazing Venom" Miniseries Previewed by Marvel Comics, Featuring Comeback's... Comeback

Have you been enjoying the red-and-black symbiote Comeback that was introduced in Web of Venom and fought along his compatriots in Queen in Black? Well this new antihero is getting his own miniseries this fall called The Amazing Venom, and you're not going to want to miss out! Details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics is launching a new miniseries entitled The Amazing Venom this fall, with the first issue being released on Wednesday, September 16 .

. The Amazing Venom is being written by Jordan Morris (The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity) with art by Luke Ross (Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor) and a main cover by Stefano Caselli (Reborn: Ultimate Impact). Ross, Erik Larsen (The Incredible Hulk), and Matteo Lolli (Marauders) are providing variant covers (see below).

This limited series will focus on the red & blue symbiote suit as worn by the villain-turned vigilante Boomerang (now going by the name Comeback), as revealed in Web of Venom #1 this past spring.

What they're saying:

Jordan Morris: "Boomerang has always been one of my favorite Marvel anti-heroes and sticking him with a hyperactive symbiote in Web of Venom was a bonkers amount of fun. I’m so stoked that we can continue their adventure in The Amazing Venom! Readers are in for a wild slurry of action, comedy and (gasp!) maybe even a little character growth for everyone’s favorite boomerang-hurling scumbag!"

More Marvel Comics News: