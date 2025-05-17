"American Idol" Holds their Second Disney Night of the Season and Previews "Lilo & Stitch"

The judging panel even took a pit stop to Disneyland to open the show.

American Idol gave us a double dose of Disney Night this week, with the newly crowned top five given the opportunity to perform two separate Disney tunes a piece to secure their spot in the finale.

As the show opened, the judging panel (Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan) and Ryan Seacrest took part in a Disneyland-set bit, giving viewers a peek at the return of Disneyland’s Paint the Night parade.

Former American Idol winner Iam Tongi also returned to the American Idol stage to perform his version of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride", which will accompany the upcoming release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, which hits theaters on May 23rd.

Now, for the contestants! John Foster’s warm, country-tinged sensibility was perfectly paired with The Jungle Book’s “The Bare Necessities" and The Muppet Movie’s “Rainbow Connection".

Jamal Roberts channeled Celine and Peabo as he tackled the title song from Beauty and the Beast.

Breanna Nix also went with a classic Disney ballad, heading into the jungle to sing “You’ll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.

Slater Nalley lived out his crooner fantasy by pairing a big band aesthetic to Toy Story’s “You’ve Got A Friend in Me".

Finally, Thunderstorm Artis took his keen artistic sensibilities and paired them with, arguably, the most iconic Disney tune: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella.

You can catch the grand finale of American Idol this Sunday, May 18th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC.

