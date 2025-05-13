ABC Reveals Fall 2025 Schedule Featuring a Number of Returning Favorites and One New Show

“The Wonderful World of Disney” is among the returning programs, with the broadcast premiere of a number of recent Disney films.

ABC has revealed their Fall 2025 schedule, which includes the return of a number of scripted and unscripted favorites, alongside the debut of 9-1-1: Nashville.

What’s Happening:

ABC Fall 2025 Primetime Schedule:

Monday 8:00 p.m. – ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Tuesday 8:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars 10:00 p.m. – High Potential

Wednesday 8:00 p.m. – Shifting Gears 8:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary 9:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelor 10:00 p.m. – Shark Tank

Thursday 8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1 9:00 p.m. – 9-1-1: Nashville 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

Friday 8:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 9:00 p.m. – 20/20

Saturday 7:30 p.m. – College Football

Sunday 7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos 8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney



