ABC Reveals Fall 2025 Schedule Featuring a Number of Returning Favorites and One New Show

“The Wonderful World of Disney” is among the returning programs, with the broadcast premiere of a number of recent Disney films.

ABC has revealed their Fall 2025 schedule, which includes the return of a number of scripted and unscripted favorites, alongside the debut of 9-1-1: Nashville.

What’s Happening:

ABC Fall 2025 Primetime Schedule:

  • Monday
    • 8:00 p.m. – ESPN’s Monday Night Football
  • Tuesday
    • 8:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars
    • 10:00 p.m. – High Potential
  • Wednesday
    • 8:00 p.m. – Shifting Gears
    • 8:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
    • 9:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelor
    • 10:00 p.m. – Shark Tank
  • Thursday
    • 8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1
    • 9:00 p.m. – 9-1-1: Nashville
    • 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy
  • Friday
    • 8:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
    • 9:00 p.m. – 20/20
  • Saturday
    • 7:30 p.m. – College Football
  • Sunday
    • 7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos
    • 8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney

