ABC Reveals Fall 2025 Schedule Featuring a Number of Returning Favorites and One New Show
“The Wonderful World of Disney” is among the returning programs, with the broadcast premiere of a number of recent Disney films.
ABC has revealed their Fall 2025 schedule, which includes the return of a number of scripted and unscripted favorites, alongside the debut of 9-1-1: Nashville.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has set their Fall 2025 schedule, which will see the return of fan-favorite shows such as Dancing with the Stars, High Potential, Abbott Elementary, Shifting Gears, The Golden Bachelor and more.
- Monday night is football night on ABC, with the return of ESPN’s Monday Night Football on most Monday nights. A detailed schedule will be announced later this week.
- Following the return of 9-1-1 on Thursday nights will be its new spinoff series, 9-1-1: Nashville, starring Chris O’Donnell.
- Fridays will see Ryan Seacrest make his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut, hosting the all-new season alongside the legendary Vanna White.
- Other returning series include Shark Tank, Grey’s Anatomy, America’s Funniest Home Videos and ABC News’ 20/20.
- The Wonderful World of Disney returns on Sunday nights with the broadcast premieres of Avatar: The Way of Water, Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later date, as well as additional midseason announcements and renewals.
- New seasons of previously announced returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.
ABC Fall 2025 Primetime Schedule:
- Monday
- 8:00 p.m. – ESPN’s Monday Night Football
- Tuesday
- 8:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars
- 10:00 p.m. – High Potential
- Wednesday
- 8:00 p.m. – Shifting Gears
- 8:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
- 9:00 p.m. – The Golden Bachelor
- 10:00 p.m. – Shark Tank
- Thursday
- 8:00 p.m. – 9-1-1
- 9:00 p.m. – 9-1-1: Nashville
- 10:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy
- Friday
- 8:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- 9:00 p.m. – 20/20
- Saturday
- 7:30 p.m. – College Football
- Sunday
- 7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos
- 8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney
