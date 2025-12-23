D23 FAN-bassador Jodi Benson Thanks D23 Members for a Memorable 2025 While Looking Towards 2026
Happy Holidays from D23!
As we draw closer to the end of 2025, D23 has shared a holiday message from D23 FAN-bassador Jodi Benson.
What's Happening:
- At Destination D23 in August, Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid) was named as the official FAN-bassador of D23 for the year, leading up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim next August.
- Benson continues her role in this holiday message, where she thanks D23 Members for making this year a memorable one, while also teasing the fun that awaits members in 2026.
- Appropriately enough, the video was filmed in front of the giant statue of Ariel at Disney's Art of Animation Resort at Walt Disney World.
- Flashing back to Destination D23, Benson performed the beautiful song “Disneyland" from the short-lived Howard Ashman/Marvin Hamlisch musical, SMILE, from 1986 – a heartfelt ballad about dreams and disillusionment.
- Despite the ironic and satirical context of the song in the show, it has become a popular tune amongst musical and Disney fans, with Disney even embracing it. Not only was it performed here by Benson, but it also made an appearance in the 60th anniversary edition of World of Color at Disney California Adventure.
More Disney News:
- After first debuting alongside screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the first teaser for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday has officially dropped online.
- Disney has moved up the release dates for Ready or Not 2 and Pixar's Gatto, while pushing back the release of the latest film from Ridley Scott.
- Over the weekend, Avatar: Fire and Ash has made $345 million globally, with $257 million coming from the international box office.
- We're getting closer to the debut of Pixar's newest film, Hoppers, meaning the marketing machine is in full force with Empire debuting a new image from the film.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com