Dan Stevens Joins “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past”
“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past” will make its exclusive debut on Disney+ on September 19th.
Star Wars has revealed another name joining the voice cast of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past premiering this September.
What’s Happening:
- Dan Stevens joins LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a special four-part event that premieres exclusively on Disney+ on September 19th.
About LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past:
- In Pieces of the Past, a new menace emerges in the galaxy, prompting Sig Greebling and Darth Dev to unite their abilities in Force Building and Sith Breaking to confront it.
- Joined by Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they embark on an exploration of the most obscure aspects of LEGO Star Wars lore, piecing together fragments from the myriad galaxies that have existed before.
- The voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Darth Dev, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, and Ahmed Best reprising his role as Darth Jar Jar.
- Additionally, Mark Hamill makes a special appearance as Luke Skywalker.
- The sequel series also introduces Ashley Eckstein as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano and Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon.
LEGO Set:
- The eagerly awaited LEGO Star Wars set tied to the upcoming special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past will be available on August 1st, 2025.
- Highlights include the LEGO Star Wars: The Force Burner Snowspeeder, featuring a newly designed flame-adorned vehicle with a double cockpit.
- The set comes with minifigures of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev, and the new character Solitus, as well as a detachable speeder bike, a rear stud shooter, and Lightsaber accessories for each figure.
About Dan Stevens:
- Dan Stevens is a renowned English actor known for his roles in notable productions like Downton Abbey, Beauty and the Beast, and Legion.
- Born on October 10th, 1982, he was adopted at birth by educators and spent his childhood in both Wales and England.
- Stevens attended Tonbridge School before going on to study English Literature at Cambridge University, where he cultivated his love for acting.
