Descendants and ZOMBIES Stars Rehearse for the Electrifying “Worlds Collide Tour”

Get your first look at the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour before it kicks off this Thursday.

There’s just two days to go until the kick-off of the Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour, and Disney has shared some images from rehearsal teasing what awaits.

What’s Happening:

The one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.

Stars from the latest films of both franchises, Descendants: The Rise of Red and ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires , will be hitting the road for this unique concert experience.

and , will be hitting the road for this unique concert experience. Those stars include Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife.

An original song was even written for the tour, called “Worlds Collide."

The Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour kicks off on Thursday, July 17th in San Diego, with dates scheduled across the country throughout the summer, with the final show taking place in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, September 16th.

Check out the complete list of tour dates, here

With that first show happening in just two days, rehearsals are well and truly underway. Disney Concerts offered a peek behind the curtain by sharing a few images from rehearsals, which you can see below.

More from the World of Descendants and ZOMBIES: