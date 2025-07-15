Descendants and ZOMBIES Stars Rehearse for the Electrifying “Worlds Collide Tour”
Get your first look at the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour before it kicks off this Thursday.
There’s just two days to go until the kick-off of the Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour, and Disney has shared some images from rehearsal teasing what awaits.
What’s Happening:
- The one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, will make its way to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.
- Stars from the latest films of both franchises, Descendants: The Rise of Red and ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, will be hitting the road for this unique concert experience.
- Those stars include Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife.
- An original song was even written for the tour, called “Worlds Collide." Performed by the aforementioned stars, it's now available wherever you stream music.
- The Disney Descendants / Zombies Worlds Collide Tour kicks off on Thursday, July 17th in San Diego, with dates scheduled across the country throughout the summer, with the final show taking place in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, September 16th.
- Check out the complete list of tour dates, here.
- With that first show happening in just two days, rehearsals are well and truly underway. Disney Concerts offered a peek behind the curtain by sharing a few images from rehearsals, which you can see below.
More from the World of Descendants and ZOMBIES:
- Disney+ has introduced a new 24 hour stream that features both franchises in a single stream, ongoing and available at all times on the platform.
- Back in May, filming wrapped on the next Descendants movie, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which is set to debut in 2026.
- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampire only just made its debut, and Alex had the chance to review it, saying that it brings fresh blood to the franchise.
