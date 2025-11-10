My Kind of Countdown, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" to Add New Chicago Host



America's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration is getting even bigger! ABC and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have announced a historic expansion for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, will add a brand-new live countdown from Chicago for the first time in the show's 55-year history.



Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, Dick Clark Productions: “For more than five decades, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has served as America’s premier destination for live New Year’s Eve entertainment, bringing people together from coast to coast to celebrate the start of a new year. The addition of a live Central Time zone countdown from Chicago (my hometown!) marks an exciting new chapter for the show and lets us share this iconic American city’s incredible energy, culture, and spirit with millions of viewers across the country.”

Brandon Johnson, Mayor: “We are proud to announce that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is coming to the greatest city in the world. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and dynamism of our city and its people for the world to see. We could not be more excited to welcome in the new year with fireworks, music, and Chicago pride.”