My Kind of Countdown, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" to Add New Chicago Host
The iconic show expands its midnight celebration to the Windy City, joining New York and Puerto Rico.
America's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration is getting even bigger! ABC and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have announced a historic expansion for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, will add a brand-new live countdown from Chicago for the first time in the show's 55-year history.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time, the show will feature a live countdown for the Central Time zone, bringing Chicago's midnight celebration to the entire nation.
- Chicago joins the iconic Times Square countdown (Eastern Time) and the broadcast's only Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico (Atlantic Time).
- The Chicago festivities will be led by a new host (to be announced soon), along with live musical performances and on-the-ground reporting.
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.
What They're Saying:
- Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, Dick Clark Productions: “For more than five decades, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has served as America’s premier destination for live New Year’s Eve entertainment, bringing people together from coast to coast to celebrate the start of a new year. The addition of a live Central Time zone countdown from Chicago (my hometown!) marks an exciting new chapter for the show and lets us share this iconic American city’s incredible energy, culture, and spirit with millions of viewers across the country.”
- Brandon Johnson, Mayor: “We are proud to announce that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is coming to the greatest city in the world. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beauty and dynamism of our city and its people for the world to see. We could not be more excited to welcome in the new year with fireworks, music, and Chicago pride.”
- John Idler, general manager and president of WLS-TV Chicago: “WLS-TV is ‘Chicago Proud’ to have the opportunity to showcase the amazing city of Chicago on Dick Clark Rockin’ New Years Eve. We look forward to bringing viewers a spectacular fireworks display centered on the iconic bridges that cross the Chicago River and cascade over the city’s world-class architecture.”
About New Year's Rockin' Eve and Its Origins
- While Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is an American institution, it was originally created as a youthful alternative to the New Year's Eve standard.
- For decades, New Year's Eve television was dominated by bandleader Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians, broadcast from the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. His show, which began on radio in 1928, was a formal affair with big band music.
- Dick Clark, famous for "American Bandstand," saw an opening. He felt Lombardo's show was "outdated" and didn't appeal to younger viewers. He wanted to create a show that featured the generation's biggest pop and rock artists.
- The show first aired on December 31, 1972 (on NBC) and was hosted by the band Three Dog Night, with Clark serving as the Times Square reporter. Comedian George Carlin hosted the second year.
- In 1974, the show moved to its permanent home on ABC, and Dick Clark became the main host, cementing his status as the new face of New Year's Eve.
- Clark hosted annually until he suffered a stroke in December 2004. After Regis Philbin filled in for one year, Ryan Seacrest joined as co-host in 2005, eventually taking over primary hosting duties. The show retains Clark's name in his honor.
