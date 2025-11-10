Step in Time This Thanksgiving with Mary Poppins on ABC

The 1964 classic flies in as a primetime holiday event, presented by “The Wonderful World of Disney.”

A beloved family tradition is returning to broadcast television this Thanksgiving. Get your spoonful of sugar ready, because the 1964 classic Mary Poppins is the featured film for ABC's holiday primetime lineup.

What’s Happening:

Mary Poppins will air as part of "The Wonderful World of Disney" on Thursday, Nov 27.

The three-hour primetime event runs from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

This special presentation continues a long-standing tradition of airing classic Disney films for families to enjoy during the holidays.Can’t make the TV broadcast? You can stream Mary Poppins anytime on Disney+.

A 'Practically Perfect' Legacy

While the film is a beloved classic now, its journey to the screen was anything but simple. It took Walt Disney over 20 years to secure the film rights from the book's author, P.L. Travers, a story famously dramatized in the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks.

Travers was notoriously particular about the adaptation and famously disliked the film's animated sequences. Despite her objections, the film premiered in 1964 to massive critical and commercial success.

Mary Poppins holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations for any film from Walt Disney Studios, with 13 nominations in total. It went on to win five Oscars: Best Actress (for Julie Andrews in her feature film debut) Best Original Song ("Chim Chim Cher-ee") Best Original Score Best Film Editing Best Special Visual Effects

The film marked Julie Andrews' debut after she was famously passed over for the film adaptation of My Fair Lady, a role she had originated on Broadway. Her win for Mary Poppins remains one of a "practically perfect" Hollywood story.

