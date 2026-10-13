Disney Renews Major ABC Affiliate Deal
The deal impacts 13 ABC stations
While Disney owns ABC, the majority of the local stations that broadcast ABC programming are owned by others. A renewed deal between Disney and one of those companies assures viewers in 13 markets will continue to get their favorite shows in the same place.
What's Happening:
- Today, Disney and television affiliate group TENGA announced a multi-year renewal of their agreement that sees TENGA-owned stations in 13 markets continue as ABC affiliates.
- The ABC stations affected by the new deal are:
- KBMT in Beaumont, Texas
- KIII in Corpus Christi, Texas
- KVUE in Austin, Texas
- KXTV in Sacramento, Calif.
- WATN in Memphis, Tenn.
- WFAA in Dallas, Texes
- WHAS in Louisville, Ky.
- WJXX in Jacksonville, Fla.
- WNEP in Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa.
- WOI in Des Moines, Iowa
- WVEC in Norfolk, Va.
- WZZM in Grand Rapids, Mich
- TENGA's name was in the news most recently because it was in the process of being acquired by larger affiliate group Nexstar when that group made the decision to stop carrying Jimmy Kimmel Live following controversial comments by the host.
- While that merger was completed, and TENGA is technically owned by Nexstar an injunction currently requires TENGA to operate independently, thus requiring them to renew their own affiliate deal with Disney/ABC.
- The deal also comes while Disney is involved in a heated battle with the FCC over the ABC stations it owns directly.
What They're Saying:
- Patrick Paolini, CEO, TEGNA: "Our partnership with Disney Entertainment Television offers viewers an incredible programming lineup that includes the NFL, NBA, SEC football and shows like 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Grey's Anatomy,' anchored by strong local news their communities depend on. We're excited to extend this long-standing agreement."
- Susi D'Ambra-Coplan, SVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Entertainment Television: "We're pleased to extend our successful partnership with TEGNA across these outstanding ABC stations. Together, we remain committed to serving viewers with trusted local journalism paired with the best in entertainment, sports and national news."
More ABC News:
- ABC powerhouse series High Potential will air in the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot next year.
- A special tribute to Dolly Parton will air on ABC later this month.
- Upcoming Wonderful World of Disney broadcasts include Ghostbusters and Mrs. Doubtfire