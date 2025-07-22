Oh Toodles: Disney Jr. Celebrates "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" with Side-by-Sides of the Returning Characters from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse"

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is here! In celebration of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse reboot, Disney Jr. has shared several side by side images of the series’ characters.

What’s Happening:

Over on the official Disney Jr. Instagram Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ with side by side photos of the characters now versus their 2006 debut in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

with side by side photos of the characters now versus their 2006 debut in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse originally premiered on May 6, 2006 on Playhouse Disney (later known as Disney Jr.).

originally premiered on May 6, 2006 on Playhouse Disney (later known as Disney Jr.). Inviting preschoolers into interactive adventures about problem solving, the series was incredibly popular, running for over 10 years with 125 episodes.

The revival series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ was announced in August of 2023, and finally premiered today, July 21st, on Disney Jr. and will premiere on Disney+

was announced in August of 2023, and finally premiered today, July 21st, on Disney Jr. and will premiere on While the new series takes on the original art style of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, animation has come a long way in 19 years.

animation has come a long way in 19 years. Take a look at the updated appearances of the Mickey & Friends characters as they return to their headlining role on Disney Jr.

First Impressions:

Earlier this week, Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had a chance to check out the new series.

Describing the series as “nostalgic and forward-looking," the series picks up where it left off, bringing viewers back into the adventures that outlasted the Playhouse Disney branding.

Duffy the Disney Bear also makes appearances in the new show, hopefully setting off a larger presence of the adorable character.

You can read the review here

