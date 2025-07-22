Oh Toodles: Disney Jr. Celebrates "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" with Side-by-Sides of the Returning Characters from "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse"
The sequel series arrives on Disney+ July 22nd.
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is here! In celebration of the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse reboot, Disney Jr. has shared several side by side images of the series’ characters.
What’s Happening:
- Over on the official Disney Jr. Instagram account, the children’s network is celebrating the release of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ with side by side photos of the characters now versus their 2006 debut in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse originally premiered on May 6, 2006 on Playhouse Disney (later known as Disney Jr.).
- Inviting preschoolers into interactive adventures about problem solving, the series was incredibly popular, running for over 10 years with 125 episodes.
- The revival series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ was announced in August of 2023, and finally premiered today, July 21st, on Disney Jr. and will premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, July 22.
- While the new series takes on the original art style of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, animation has come a long way in 19 years.
- Take a look at the updated appearances of the Mickey & Friends characters as they return to their headlining role on Disney Jr.
First Impressions:
- Earlier this week, Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had a chance to check out the new series.
- Describing the series as “nostalgic and forward-looking," the series picks up where it left off, bringing viewers back into the adventures that outlasted the Playhouse Disney branding.
- Duffy the Disney Bear also makes appearances in the new show, hopefully setting off a larger presence of the adorable character.
- You can read the review here.
Read More Disney Jr: