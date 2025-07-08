Sharkfest Takes Over Disney Jr. with a Shark-Themed Marathon and Special Music Video

Jeff the Land Shark features in a special Disney Jr. music video for Sharkfest!

National Geographic has kicked off its annual Sharkfest event, and Disney Jr. is celebrating this week with shark-themed episodes and shorts from its hit series – plus a new music video!

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Nat Geo’s Sharkfest, Disney Jr. will be airing shark-themed episodes and shorts from hit series from July 7th–13th, 2025.

These themed episodes hail from popular series such as Marvel ’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends , Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid .

, and . A brand-new music video, “It’s Jeff!," has also been released, from season 4 of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends .

. With music written by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, the music video features Jeff the Land Shark, the breakout star from Marvel Comics and the popular Marvel Rivals video game.

Sharkfest Splashes Onto Your TV Screen:

National Geographic’s hit summer event, Sharkfest

Bertie Gregory, an award-winning wildlife filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer, has a new special where he attempts to get up-close with a great white shark. Check out our review here

We also have a review of Super Shark Highway , a six-part series where research teams follow white sharks along Australia’s southern shark highway.

, a six-part series where research teams follow white sharks along Australia’s southern shark highway. Alex interviewed two of the doctors featured in Investigation Shark Attack , another new series that dives deeper than ever into the mysteries behind real-life shark encounters.

, another new series that dives deeper than ever into the mysteries behind real-life shark encounters. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, a new documentary chronicles the creation of the first-ever blockbuster – with new interviews, unearthed archival footage and photos from Steven Spielberg’s personal collection. Check out Mike’s review here

