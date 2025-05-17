Pull-Ups and Disney Pair Up for Potty Training App
The app features content for both adults and kids to brave the potty training journey.
Here’s a headline: Pull-Ups diapers and Disney Jr. have partnered together for an all-new potty training app.
What’s Happening:
- In an interesting use of corporate partnership, Pull-Ups and Disney have announced a brand new app entitled Potty with Pull-Ups ft. Disney Jr.
- This new potty training app matches step-by-step resources for parents alongside engaging and interactive, character-driven lessons for kids to learn a proper potty routine.
- Characters from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, coming soon to Disney Jr. and Disney+, can be chosen by kids to be their “band leader", helping to offer encouragement with their potty practice.
- For each milestone children achieve, their band will grow in size through the app, adding new characters and instruments.
- Once they are deemed officially potty trained, kids can enjoy a special in-app graduation concert with Mickey and Minnie.
- For parents, the app includes a readiness quiz to determine if their children are prepared for potty training, an easily navigable plan to follow alongside their children, an event tracker, and even setback support if their child is not adapting well to the change.
- While other potty training apps are currently available on the market, Pull-Ups proudly touts that it is one of the only to simultaneously work with adults and children in one space.
- Potty with Pull-Ups ft. Disney Jr. is now available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for free.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ debuts in August on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
More Mickey Mouse News:
- UNIQLO and Disney Go Deep Blue with Indigo-Inspired “Disney in Blue" Collection by BUAISOU
- Disney Teams Up with Old Navy to Launch New Disney Americana Collection
- Photos/Videos: The Fab 5 Debut Vibrant and Festive Outfits for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration
- New Talking Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary