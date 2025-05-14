Disney Teams Up With Old Navy to Launch New Disney Americana Collection
Disney's Mickey & Friends have teamed up with Old Navy to launch a collection that blends classic American style with fun and individuality.
What’s Happening:
- Disney's Mickey & Friends teams up with Old Navy to blend classic American fashion with a playful spirit and a touch of individuality, according to Disney Parks Blog.
- A standout feature of this collection is the groundbreaking addition of a character on the Old Navy logo flag tee, setting it apart as a truly distinctive offering.
- The Old Navy x Disney collection features over 100 items designed for all ages, from newborns to adults. This range includes coordinating outfits, classic Mickey Mouse designs, and Old Navy's renowned denim, ensuring that every family member can find something they love.
The Collection Includes:
Old Navy x Disney Logo Graphic T-Shirt
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Logo Flag Graphic T-Shirt
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Unisex Flag Logo-Graphic T-Shirt for Toddler
Old Navy x Disney Linen-Blend Sleeveless One-Piece Romper for Baby
Old Navy x Disney Poplin One-Piece Romper for Baby
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Flag Bucket Hat for Toddler & Baby
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Gender-Neutral Graphic T-Shirt for Kids
Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Textured One-Piece Swimsuit for Toddler Girls
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse One-Piece Swimsuit
Old Navy x Disney Flip-Flop Sandals (Partially Plant-Based)
Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Oversized Flag Graphic Sweatshirt
Old Navy x Disney Mini Tote Bag
Old Navy x Disney Enamel Pin Set
