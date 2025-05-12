Mickey Mouse Lougefly Bag in White is the Latest Color Selection to Join the Lineup

Give every one of your summer outfits a magical upgrade with this stylish crossbody bag.

Loungefly and Disney are the perfect combination, so it’s no wonder that Disney fans have been loving the Mickey Mouse sculpted crossbody bags that debuted late last year. Today, a new color has been released at Disney Store and it’s perfect for every summer look.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is helping guests gear up for summer with stylish and playful accessories for their summer wardrobes. Today sees the arrival of Loungefly’s popular Mickey Mouse crossbody bag.

Previous releases have been available in purple black

The dimensional bag is shaped like Mickey’s head complete with round ears, nose, and smiling mouth. His features are clearly defined, but the entire silhouette is white making it easy to accessorize with most looks in your wardrobe.

The Mickey Mouse Loungefly in white is available now at Disney Store and sells for $90.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Molded Loungefly Bag - White

Molded Mickey face design

White vinyl shell

Zip opening

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Fully lined

7 1/4'' H x 6 1/2'' W x 5 7/10'' D

Mickey Mouse Molded Loungefly Bag - Purple

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!