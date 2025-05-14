These shoes are both comfy and adorable.

Any Winnie the Pooh fan will love these adorable Eeyore Clogs for adults by Crocs, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Gloomy days become a thing of the past when you slip into the cozy embrace of Crocs' croslite foam clogs, featuring Eeyore, the beloved donkey from Winnie the Pooh .

. With Eeyore's charmingly melancholic face adorning the ventilated uppers, these clogs are enhanced by plush donkey ears and a soft, furry mane, adding a whimsical touch.

The design includes 3D eyes, an adjustable heel strap with the molded Crocs logo, and a delightful Eeyore charm attached to the side.

Ventilation holes ensure breathability, while the contrast textured insoles provide comfort.

Lightweight and equipped with slip-resistant, non-marking soles, these clogs offer 360 comfort, making them a perfect choice for fans of Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

