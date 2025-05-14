Eeyore Clogs for Adults By Crocs Now Available at Disney Store

These shoes are both comfy and adorable.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Any Winnie the Pooh fan will love these adorable Eeyore Clogs for adults by Crocs, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Gloomy days become a thing of the past when you slip into the cozy embrace of Crocs' croslite foam clogs, featuring Eeyore, the beloved donkey from Winnie the Pooh.
  • With Eeyore's charmingly melancholic face adorning the ventilated uppers, these clogs are enhanced by plush donkey ears and a soft, furry mane, adding a whimsical touch.
  • The design includes 3D eyes, an adjustable heel strap with the molded Crocs logo, and a delightful Eeyore charm attached to the side.
  • Ventilation holes ensure breathability, while the contrast textured insoles provide comfort.
  • Lightweight and equipped with slip-resistant, non-marking soles, these clogs offer 360 comfort, making them a perfect choice for fans of Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Eeyore Clogs

More Merchandise:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy