Harveys Fantasyland Tote Coming Exclusively to Disney Store May 12th

The most whimsical land in all the Disney Parks is taking the spotlight in Harveys latest design.

Harveys has been a longtime collaborator with Disney and this spring they are bringing the magic of Disney Parks Fantasyland to one of their signature totes.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your Disney wardrobe could use an accessory upgrade, Disney Store and Harveys have the perfect option for you. Starting tomorrow, a new design is coming to Disney Store

Harveys’ high quality bags have been a hit with fans for decades, so when they started teaming up with Disney everyone knew they’d be getting the best of style and brand recognition.

This new tote bag features popular attractions from the land including Mad Tea Party, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Carousel.

While there are many things to love about Harveys, they are best known for their unique use of seatbelt material to create the exterior of the bags. The sturdy construction means each tote is durable and can keep up whatever active pace your life demands.

Harveys Disney Parks Fantasyland tote will be available exclusively at Disney Store May 12 at 8 AM PT. Pricing hasn’t been announced however, traditionally similar totes sell for $228.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!