Magical Deals: Disney+ Perks Offering 50% Everything at Old Navy
The deal runs for a very limited time!
Update your wardrobe with Disney+ and Old Navy’s newest promotion and take 50% off nearly everything!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Perks is launching a new deal today, perfect for those looking to refresh their wardrobe.
- From January 16th through 19th, subscribers shopping at Old Navy can save 50% off all full priced items.
- For fans looking to take advantage of this deal, the promotion is online only, and excludes clearance, gift cards, and items sold by third parties.
- The discount does not apply to taxes or shipping fees, nor can adjustments be made to previous purchases.
- The offer cannot be combined and is only available as a one-time use, so make sure you get everything you want in your cart!
- To find your offer, visit the official Disney+ Perks website to get your redeem or check out other current available perks.
Disney and Old Navy Celebrate Summer:
- This is not the first time Old Navy and Disney have teamed up for a special event!
- Last summer, Disney and Old Navy hit the Santa Monica Pier for a celebration of their Americana-style Mickey Mouse collection, and an unheard of performance by the Disneyland Band outside of the Happiest Place on Earth.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the event, which you can relive by checking out our recap.
Read More Disney+:
- Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2026
- Texas Cold Case Cracked: "IMPACT x Nightline" Unveils the Decades-Old Mystery of Cynthia Gonzalez
- Disney+ Orders French Remake of ‘The Last Man on Earth’ Starring Artus
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now