Magical Deals: Disney+ Perks Offering 50% Everything at Old Navy

The deal runs for a very limited time!
Update your wardrobe with Disney+ and Old Navy’s newest promotion and take 50% off nearly everything!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ Perks is launching a new deal today, perfect for those looking to refresh their wardrobe. 
  • From January 16th through 19th, subscribers shopping at Old Navy can save 50% off all full priced items. 
  • For fans looking to take advantage of this deal, the promotion is online only, and excludes clearance, gift cards, and items sold by third parties. 
  • The discount does not apply to taxes or shipping fees, nor can adjustments be made to previous purchases. 
  • The offer cannot be combined and is only available as a one-time use, so make sure you get everything you want in your cart!
  • To find your offer, visit the official Disney+ Perks website to get your redeem or check out other current available perks. 

Disney and Old Navy Celebrate Summer:

  • This is not the first time Old Navy and Disney have teamed up for a special event!
  • Last summer, Disney and Old Navy hit the Santa Monica Pier for a celebration of their Americana-style Mickey Mouse collection, and an unheard of performance by the Disneyland Band outside of the Happiest Place on Earth. 
  • Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the event, which you can relive by checking out our recap

