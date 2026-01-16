Magical Deals: Disney+ Perks Offering 50% Everything at Old Navy

The deal runs for a very limited time!

Update your wardrobe with Disney+ and Old Navy’s newest promotion and take 50% off nearly everything!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Perks is launching a new deal today, perfect for those looking to refresh their wardrobe.

From January 16th through 19th, subscribers shopping at Old Navy can save 50% off all full priced items.

For fans looking to take advantage of this deal, the promotion is online only, and excludes clearance, gift cards, and items sold by third parties.

The discount does not apply to taxes or shipping fees, nor can adjustments be made to previous purchases.

The offer cannot be combined and is only available as a one-time use, so make sure you get everything you want in your cart!

To find your offer, visit the official Disney+ Perks website to get your redeem or check out other current available perks.

Disney and Old Navy Celebrate Summer:

This is not the first time Old Navy and Disney have teamed up for a special event!

Last summer, Disney and Old Navy hit the Santa Monica Pier for a celebration of their Americana-style Mickey Mouse collection, and an unheard of performance by the Disneyland Band outside of the Happiest Place on Earth.

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the event, which you can relive by checking out our recap.

Read More Disney+: