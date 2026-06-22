Disney+ and A24 UK Partnering for New Comedy Drama Series "DAD"

"DAD" will stream as a Hulu Original in the US.

Disney+ is teaming up with powerhouse studio A24, specifically their UK studio, for a new comedy drama series.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Disney+ and A24 UK are developing DAD, a comedy drama about grown-up siblings whose lives are changed forever when their father is accused of murder.

Given a straight-to-series order, DAD is written by Clem Garrett, whose previous work includes Showtime pilot Jonah Kills and Life is Strange.

A competitive bidding situation saw interested from the BBC, ITV, Sky, and others, but Disney+ won out – with the show set to become a Hulu Original in the US.

Casting for the series is yet to be determined.

DAD follows Sammy, Ned and Jess, whose lives are irreversibly changed when their father is accused of a historic murder committed during their childhood. They are forced back together to uncover the secrets buried deep within their family’s past and in doing so, must confront the harsh and often uncomfortably hilarious realities of the present.

This marks the latest UK original for Disney+ and Hulu, following recent efforts like Alice and Steve and Rivals.

Disney+ and A24 previously teamed up in the US for Hulu's Ramy and FX's upcoming The Marriage Plot starring Sadie Sink.

What They're Saying:

Lee Mason, Disney+ EMEA’s VP of scripted: "[DAD is a] bold, brilliantly original series that takes a dark and emotionally complex premise and turns it into something deeply compassionate, surprising and sharply funny. At its heart, this is a story about family, identity and the unsettling question of how well we can ever really know the people who shape us. We are excited to work with Clem and the brilliant team at A24 to bring this unique story to Disney+ audiences.”

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