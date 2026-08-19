Amazon Fire TV Introduces Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Art Collection

Experience your favorite ‘90s and early 2000s animated features in a new way on your Fire TV!
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Amazon Fire TV users can give their Fire TV a nostalgic upgrade with the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.

What's Happening:

  • Transform your Fire TV devices into portal to the ‘90s and early 2000s thanks to the newly introduced Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.
  • The collection features art from your favorite animated films from the 90s and 2000s, available for customers with devices that support the art gallery feature.
  • Whether it's the toys having a life of their own or a determined young rat with culinary dreams, your Fire TV can now showcase stunning ambient visuals that celebrate the animated Disney and Pixar classics you grew up loving.
  • Beloved animated films featured in the collection include:
    • Toy Story
    • Monsters, Inc.
    • A Bug's Life
    • The Emperor's New Groove
    • Ratatouille
    • The Incredibles
    • Cars
    • The Proud Family Movie
  • Fire TV users can enjoy this collection on their TVs now through November 8, 2026.

How to Set it Up:

  1. Make sure your device supports the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
  2. Navigate to “Art & Photos” on your Fire TV.
  3. Browse the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks collection.
  4. Select the entire collection to rotate as your background, or choose a single image to display.
  5. Let the nostalgia wash over your living room.

A Summer Full of Throwbacks:

  • The ambient art collection is just one piece of the bigger Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks celebration, as Disney+ and Hulu go all-in on nostalgia this summer with:
    • The Throwbacks Stream: Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream is back and better than ever! This summer, subscribers can rewind the clock and dive into an all-day marathon of their favorite nostalgic hits.  
    • The Throwbacks Collection: Subscribers can also celebrate the 20th anniversaries of cherished titles including High School MusicalHannah MontanaThe Devil Wears Prada, and Ugly Betty.  
    • The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at fan favorite titles such as High School MusicalCheetah GirlsCamp Rock, and more hosted by Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez.  

More Disney+ News:

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