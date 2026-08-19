Amazon Fire TV Introduces Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Art Collection

Experience your favorite ‘90s and early 2000s animated features in a new way on your Fire TV!

Amazon Fire TV users can give their Fire TV a nostalgic upgrade with the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.

What's Happening:

Transform your Fire TV devices into portal to the ‘90s and early 2000s thanks to the newly introduced Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.

The collection features art from your favorite animated films from the 90s and 2000s, available for customers with devices that support the art gallery feature.

Whether it's the toys having a life of their own or a determined young rat with culinary dreams, your Fire TV can now showcase stunning ambient visuals that celebrate the animated Disney and Pixar classics you grew up loving.

Beloved animated films featured in the collection include: Toy Story Monsters, Inc. A Bug's Life The Emperor's New Groove Ratatouille The Incredibles Cars The Proud Family Movie

Fire TV users can enjoy this collection on their TVs now through November 8, 2026.

How to Set it Up:

Make sure your device supports the Fire TV Ambient Experience. Navigate to “Art & Photos” on your Fire TV. Browse the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks collection. Select the entire collection to rotate as your background, or choose a single image to display. Let the nostalgia wash over your living room.

A Summer Full of Throwbacks:

The ambient art collection is just one piece of the bigger Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks celebration, as Disney+ and Hulu go all-in on nostalgia this summer with: The Throwbacks Stream: Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream is back and better than ever! This summer, subscribers can rewind the clock and dive into an all-day marathon of their favorite nostalgic hits. The Throwbacks Collection: Subscribers can also celebrate the 20th anniversaries of cherished titles including High School Musical, Hannah Montana, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ugly Betty. The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at fan favorite titles such as High School Musical, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more hosted by Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez.



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