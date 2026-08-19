Amazon Fire TV Introduces Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Art Collection
Experience your favorite ‘90s and early 2000s animated features in a new way on your Fire TV!
Amazon Fire TV users can give their Fire TV a nostalgic upgrade with the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.
What's Happening:
- Transform your Fire TV devices into portal to the ‘90s and early 2000s thanks to the newly introduced Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks art collection.
- The collection features art from your favorite animated films from the 90s and 2000s, available for customers with devices that support the art gallery feature.
- Whether it's the toys having a life of their own or a determined young rat with culinary dreams, your Fire TV can now showcase stunning ambient visuals that celebrate the animated Disney and Pixar classics you grew up loving.
- Beloved animated films featured in the collection include:
- Toy Story
- Monsters, Inc.
- A Bug's Life
- The Emperor's New Groove
- Ratatouille
- The Incredibles
- Cars
- The Proud Family Movie
- Fire TV users can enjoy this collection on their TVs now through November 8, 2026.
How to Set it Up:
- Make sure your device supports the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
- Navigate to “Art & Photos” on your Fire TV.
- Browse the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks collection.
- Select the entire collection to rotate as your background, or choose a single image to display.
- Let the nostalgia wash over your living room.
A Summer Full of Throwbacks:
- The ambient art collection is just one piece of the bigger Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks celebration, as Disney+ and Hulu go all-in on nostalgia this summer with:
- The Throwbacks Stream: Just like any great sequel, the Throwbacks Stream is back and better than ever! This summer, subscribers can rewind the clock and dive into an all-day marathon of their favorite nostalgic hits.
- The Throwbacks Collection: Subscribers can also celebrate the 20th anniversaries of cherished titles including High School Musical, Hannah Montana, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ugly Betty.
- The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast: Exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at fan favorite titles such as High School Musical, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more hosted by Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez.
More Disney+ News:
- A new Kiff special is coming soon, with a new trailer for the hit Disney Channel's retelling of a legendary tale now available.
- Take a look at everything coming to both Disney+ and Hulu in September 2026.
- The cast of the recently announced Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story is continuing to grow, with the addition of the likes of Darren Criss, Sherry Cola, and more.
- A new trailer and poster for the upcoming documentary, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, have been revealed as tickets for a limited theatrical presentation of the new film go on sale.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now